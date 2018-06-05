Get ready for more totally legal fun. Our favorite Gemini vegetarian law school graduate, Elle Woods, may be coming back to the big screen for "Legally Blonde 3"!

E! News has confirmed that Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in 2001's "Legally Blonde" and its sequel, 2003's "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," is in talks for a third go-round.

She's also reportedly planning to produce the film through her Hello Sunshine company, and would bring back the writers from the first installment, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, as Deadline first reported.

The original film followed sorority gal Elle as she landed a law degree in an attempt to win back her ex, all while wearing a whole lot of pink and carrying around her Chihuahua, Bruiser, (who is also a Gemini vegetarian).

In the sequel, she headed off to Washington, D.C. Combined, both films earned over $265 million in box office for MGM.

The films were so successful that they spawned a direct-to-DVD spinoff, "Legally Blondes" (2009) and a Broadway musical, "Legally Blonde: The Musical," which premiered in 2007. Witherspoon was not involved in the stage production, but did coproduce the spinoff.

Witherspoon has been super-busy lately with the second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies," and even posted a fun photo of herself and her co-stars (including Meryl Streep!) going bowling on Monday:

So what would Elle be up to today? Witherspoon speculated on "The Late, Late Show's" James Corden in March 2017 that she imagines her still in the political milieu.

"She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be like a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison," said the actress. "She could be anything!"