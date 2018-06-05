News
Polk Co. Sheriff's Office working to identify burglary suspects
The two individuals broke into a cabin on Parksville Lake Monday, according to the sheriff's office.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.
They were seen driving a dark colored, possibly blue, Dodge minivan.
Anyone with information that could help identify these individuals is asked to call Detective Cole at 423-338-8215. You can remain anonymous.