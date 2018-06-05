News
Two injured in Monday shooting, CPD investigating
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting from Monday night.
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 8:07 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 11:28 am EDT
UPDATE: Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after they were shot Monday night.
Chattanooga Police said the two individuals were shot in the 3900 block of Juniper Street. Officers responded just before 10:00 pm to a person shot call.
Both people were taken to an area hospital via personal vehicles.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.
