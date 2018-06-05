UPDATE: Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after they were shot Monday night.

Chattanooga Police said the two individuals were shot in the 3900 block of Juniper Street. Officers responded just before 10:00 pm to a person shot call.

Both people were taken to an area hospital via personal vehicles.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

 

 