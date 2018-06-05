News
Red Robin offering teachers free burgers
Education professionals can receive a free burger on Tuesday, June 5 at the Red Robin restaurant chain.
In a release, the company said it welcomes, "All the teachers, counselors, admins, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers" to receive a free tavern double burger and steak fries.
To receive the free meal, education professionals will need to show a valid school ID at the restaurants on June 5.