The Georgia attorney general's office does not intend to criminally charge the city of Atlanta in an investigation of alleged open records violations at City Hall.

Senior Assistant Attorney General David McLaughlin wrote a May 4 letter that Attorney General Chris Carr has no intention of charging the city with violating Georgia's open records laws or other crimes.

However, the letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV also says individuals could be prosecuted if evidence supports it.

McLaughlin's letter removes potential criminal liability for Atlanta, but lawyer and constitutional law expert Gerry Weber says the city could still face civil penalties under the Georgia Open Records Act, which calls for fines of up to $2,500 per violation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Carr's office declined to comment.