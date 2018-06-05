Good Tuesday. We will have another stellar day of comfortable temps and low humidity. The high this afternoon will reach 86. We will start the day with some clouds, but skies will clear through the day.

Wednesday will start nice with comfortable temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. The humidity will remain low through the morning, but increase through the day. The afternoon will be hot and muggy with the high reaching 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday and Friday will also be hot and humid with sunshine and a highs near 90. There is a SLIGHT chance for a stray shower in the Blue Ridge Mtns. Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be about the same with temps ranging from 68 in the morning to 90 in the afternoon. One or two showers will be possible, but the theme for Saturday's weather remains the heat and humidity.

Sunday we are facing scattered showers and storms on and off all day with a high of 89. Some of that rain will linger into Monday also.

