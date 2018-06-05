"After getting back to the hall from a house fire last Saturday in 4's district (I was literally in the shower), Engine 6 was dispatched to a car incident on Highway 58. The incident included the driver -- a pregnant mother -- and her three small children who were in the back seat. The mother was hysterical because she was having abdominal and back pain. The children ranged in age from 7 years to 4 months. Both big girls were fine, but the baby was screaming hysterically too. So I took her out of her car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure she was okay. She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms. Mom was transported and Engine 6 personnel stayed on scene with the children until they were turned over to family members. It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job."