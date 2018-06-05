Chattanooga Firefighter: "This is why I do the job"
This photo has been shared across the country. We'll let the firefighter in it, Captain Chris Blazek from Engine 6, explain what you're seeing.
"After getting back to the hall from a house fire last Saturday in 4's district (I was literally in the shower), Engine 6 was dispatched to a car incident on Highway 58. The incident included the driver -- a pregnant mother -- and her three small children who were in the back seat. The mother was hysterical because she was having abdominal and back pain. The children ranged in age from 7 years to 4 months. Both big girls were fine, but the baby was screaming hysterically too. So I took her out of her car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure she was okay. She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms. Mom was transported and Engine 6 personnel stayed on scene with the children until they were turned over to family members. It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job."
* Photo by FFE Kyle Vradenburgh, E-6