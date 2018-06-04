CHICAGO (June 4, 2018) — In its 33rd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Ashley Rogers of Meigs County High School as its 2017-18 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Rogers as Tennessee’s best high school softball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award announced in June, Rogers joins an elite alumni association of past state softball award-winners, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).

The 5-foot-10 senior right-handed pitcher led the Tigers (34-4) to the Class AA state championship this past season. The state’s returning Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, Rogers compiled a 29-2 record with a 0.20 ERA in the circle, along with a .463 batting average, eight home runs and 37 RBI. She struck out 398 batters and issued just six walks in 174 innings pitched. A two-time Miss Softball winner, Rogers is also a FloSoftball First Team All-American and a MaxPreps Second Team All-American. She was ranked as the nation’s No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2018 by FloSoftball.

Rogers has volunteered on behalf of her church’s summer camp and youth missions. Rogers has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at the University of Tennessee this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Rogers joins Gatorade Tennessee Softball Players of the Year Brooklin Lee (2015-16 & 2014-15, Dickson County High School), Cori Jennings (2013-14, Gordonsville High School), Makenzie Prince (2012-13, Smyrna High School), Kelsey Nunley (2011-12, Soddy-Daisy High School), Lacye Walker (2010-11, Grace Baptist Academy), Ellen Renfroe (2009-10, Trinity Christian Academy), Kelsey Cartwright (2008-09, Goodpasture Christian School), Holly Thomas (2007–08, Ooltewah), and Baillie Lott (2006-07, Brentwood) among the state’s list of former award winners.