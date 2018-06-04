Chattanooga police say a man forced a woman to drive him and two others to a gas station on Thursday where he ended up stealing beer.

It all started at Emma Wheeler Homes around 2:00 a.m.

The police report says the victim was walking back to her residence from her car when she says 46-year-old Geory Dwight Summerow approached her and threatened to harm her if she didn't give him a ride.

The report says Summerow got in the victim's car along with an unknown black male and an unknown white female. The victim drove the trio to the Circle K gas station off Signal Mountain Road at the bottom of the mountain.

The report says Summerow took three cases of beer and threatened to harm an employee of the gas station when he was confronted. The employee went back into the store and called police.

The report says the victim drove the trio back to Emma Wheeler Homes where all three of them got out of the car and ran away.

Once the victim was inside her home, she called police.

Geory Summerow was arrested on Monday. He is charged with robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and carjacking.

Summerow is being held on a $110,000 bond and is scheduled for court on June 12.