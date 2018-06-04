Ringgold Police are warning citizens about credit card skimmers that are being used throughout the city.

The department said they have received multiple reports about skimmers being used. They are asking everyone to check their bank statements for unusual activity.

READ MORE | UPDATE:CPD encourages citizens to check bank accounts for fraud

Police say to be careful at gas stations in particular because most pumps do not use chip technology but still have you swipe your card.

"Before you swipe your card, look at the device. If it doesn't look normal, don't use it," a department spokesperson said.

The department advises citizens to compare gas station pumps to see if they look like ones nearby. Also, pull on the slot to see if it moves and look at the seal on the pump to see if it is broken.