East Ridge police say they have taken numerous reports of car burglaries recently.

The incidents happened at homes in the Camp Jordan area between May 31 to June 1.

Police say "the suspects" targeted unlocked vehicles during the night, taking firearms, electronics and one vehicle.

Police are encouraging residents to take their property inside their homes, lock their vehicle doors, and remove any spare keys from vehicles.

If you know anything about the break-ins in questions, please call the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 622-1725. Callers can remain anonymous.