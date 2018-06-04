News
WATCH: Some cities rethinking traditional playgrounds to encourage kids’ creativity
Fort Payne resident Tom Norquist is a play expert and president of IPEMA, the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association. IPEMA promotes growth in the quality and quantity of children’s free play and the use of playgrounds.
Monday, June 4th 2018, 4:05 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 4th 2018, 4:13 pm EDT
Unstructured play is making a comeback at so-called adventure playgrounds, a type of play that some experts say is good for kids’ creativity.