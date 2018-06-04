UPDATE: Channel 3 learned new details about the North Georgia teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student. Ridgeland teacher, 43 year-old Rodney Mann, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office won't say who tipped them and state investigators off. According to the superintendent of schools, Damon Raines, there were never any complaints filed against the teacher, who is now off the job.

Investigators said Ridgeland High math teacher, Rodney Mann, was an authority figure over the 16-year-old female student that he is accused of assaulting.

Authorities alerted Superintendent Damon Raines last week about the investigation.

"The sheriff called me Thursday night late in the evening around 7:00 p.m. He said they had been in touch with the GBI and there was an investigation about to unfold and it involved one of my employees," said Raines.

Mann also coached the high school's wresting and football teams throughout his eight years at Ridgeland High School. During that time the superintendent said Mann was re-certified at least once. That process included a nation-wide background check that came back clean.

"We don't have any information about anything criminal, inappropriate conduct, nothing at all in his personnel," Raines said.

Raines said the alleged crime did not happen on campus.

Investigators will not say when it occurred, only that they are looking at evidence from as far back as last October.

Mann resigned from his position last week.

"Teaching is an honorable profession," Raines said. "We work hard to maintain that trust to make sure our students feel safe and secure."

"We continue to address that with all of our employees all the time," added Raines.

GBI investigators pan to search Mann's phones and social media accounts to learn more about the alleged assault.

