Police are seeking a missing Fort Oglethorpe man who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Police say the family of 59-year-old George Gregory Hayes has not heard from him since May 27.

Hayes has also not shown up for work at Home Depot.

Hayes is 6'2" and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blues eyes and balding gray hair.

Greg Hayes is believed to be driving a 1997 gold, single cab Ford Ranger pickup truck with a Georgia U.S. Army Veterans license plate bearing the number ETP992.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Sgt. Tyler Crosby with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at 706-866-2512 or click here to send him an email.