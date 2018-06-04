WRCB is expanding to offer an additional hour of local news each weekday. The station will launch the market’s first 4:00pm newscast on-air and across all its live streaming platforms this fall.

“We know that the Tennessee Valley counts on us when news breaks or severe weather threatens our area,” said Tom Tolar, WRCB President, and General Manager. “This expansion reflects our on-going commitment to providing local programming that the Tennessee Valley expects from our experienced staff of journalists.”

David Carroll and Cindy Sexton will co-anchor First at 4:00 in addition to co-anchoring Live at 5:00 and Eyewitness News at 6:00. Meteorologist Brittany Beggs will join them at 4 p.m. and become the primary meteorologist for Eyewitness News at Noon.

“Not only are we expanding on-air, we are also adding additional resources to our newsroom to ensure our team is the first viewers turn to in the afternoons,” said Callie Starnes, WRCB News Director.