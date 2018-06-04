East Tennessee's darling will soon be taking her songs to a completely different level soon: Streaming television.

Off the popularity of her NBC television movie "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love," Dolly announced her Dixie Pixie Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Television to produce an 8-episode television film series for Netflix in 2019.

The series doesn't appear to have a name yet.

Dolly said each episode will be based on a different classic song she's performed and that she'll be appearing in select episodes.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix," she said. "We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."