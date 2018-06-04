UPDATE: A Chattanooga woman lost the Ocoee Street home she's lived in for 30 years after a truck drove into it Monday.

Chattanooga police are still looking for the driver. They said the truck was stolen and he ran away after he crashed into the home.

"Boom! I was like darn, they did run in here!" Julia Smith recalled. Smith sat on a neighbor’s porch across the street, looking at the pile of bricks in front of her home.

"I'm OK. I'm just, I’m mad and I ain't mad,” Smith said. “I'm just happy to be alive, to tell you the truth."

Smith lived in the home for more than 30 years.

On Monday, she was in her living room alone on her couch watching TV. Through her glass door, she saw a truck flying around the corner.

"I said that truck is going mighty fast,” Smith recalled. “It look like it ain't going to make that turn. Well, it came on across and come straight into..."

The truck crashed into her living room. Smith walked out with just a cut on her ankle.

"I'm blessed because God got to be with me,” Smith said. “Cause it could've been- not what's in there, those are material things, it could've been me."

She's happy everyone is OK, but this home holds 30 years’ worth of memories. Now instead of a welcome mat, there is a "condemned" sign displayed out front.

"It's hard to see because I’ve been there for years,” Smith said. “My kids moved in from Alabama, and each one of them stayed with me until they got they places."

PREVIOUS STORY: A truck crashed into a home on Ocoee Street Monday afternoon.

Channel 3 spoke with the woman who has lived in the home for over 30 years.

She told Channel 3 that she was in her living room when the truck crashed into it.

The woman said she is shaken up, but walked out with just a cut on her ankle.