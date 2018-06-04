WRCB in Chattanooga is looking for an executive producer with natural news judgment and an eye for accuracy to work closely with producers, reporters and assignment editors in producing high-quality newscasts and digital content. The ideal candidate will be an inclusive leader for the newsroom, assist the news director in implementing the station's strategic plan and embrace the unique mission of our newsroom. The candidate will know how to use big-picture thinking to pick the lead and win the day. The executive producer will be approachable, patient, ambitious, calm, and a positive influence on those around them. Excellent communication skills in-house and externally are necessary. The successful candidate can lead the market with aggressiveness in managing daily logistics and planning. The executive producer will work directly with the news director on staff development and special project planning.