Chattanooga's NBC affiliate is looking for a Multimedia Producer with a strategic eye for using digital traffic and social media engagement as a way to recruit audience for broadcast. This position presents the opportunity to lead our weekend morning newscasts with all the resources to succeed. The right producer will be a show doctor with ideas and attention to detail that make good newscasts great. If you are the best newscast producer or best web producer in your newsroom, we want to hear from you.