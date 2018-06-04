A Polk County Sheriff's deputy and deputy sergeant arrested two people Saturday on theft charges after they discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen.

The law enforcement personnel saw a Toyota truck driving southbound on HWY 411 with numerous items in the bed. Some items were even hanging over the sides of the truck.

The truck came back stolen out of McMinn County when the deputy sergeant ran the tag.

They pulled the truck over in Ocoee and spoke with the driver, Christopher Dawson, and the passenger, Tonya Swinback. The deputies learned that the truck had been reported stolen out of Murray County, Georgia, in December.

Some of the items in the back of the truck were also stolen.

The two were reportedly headed to the flea market to sell the items, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Dawson and Swinback were arrested and face the following charges:

DAWSON, 45

Driving on Revoked License

Theft Under $500

Theft Over $1,000 (x3)

Aggravated Burglary

Misuse of Registration

SWINBACK, 37