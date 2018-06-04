UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for Ryan Gage Williams.

The THP said they like to speak with Williams about Monday morning's four-vehicle crash.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact the THP at 423-954-2130 option 2. You can also contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

Williams is considered a person of interest in this crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Monday morning, a four-vehicle crash occurred right outside the Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters on Cummings Highway.

The driver of a black Mercedes involved in the crash fled on foot. Troopers along with officers from Chattanooga Police officers have been searching for the driver near Kelly's Ferry Road.

The other drivers were evaluated by EMS personnel and released, according to a THP spokesperson.

"We are very Thankful that all Drivers were wearing their Seat Belts or this crash could have had a very different outcome, possibly serious injuries or a fatality," Lt. John Harmon with THP said.