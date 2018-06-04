UPDATE: Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe.

Her sex offender father has been arrested in North Carolina, according to police. BREAKING: Police: Kidnapped Virginia infant has been

PREVIOUS STORY: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old baby who was abducted at knifepoint from a gas station in southwestern Virginia.

Emma Grace Kennedy was taken from the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville by Carl Ray Kennedy. According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother and took the girl. Police have not disclosed a possible relationship between Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy.

The two may be traveling in a gold, 4-door Suzuki with North Carolina plate FAA 1873.

Carl Ray Kennedy is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. Police say he has a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull and wizard tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo of a skull with a bandanna over its mouth on his right arm.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Emma Grace Kennedy is 2 feet 2 inches long and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a light blue onesie. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone who sees Carl Kennedy or Emma Kennedy is asked to call 911.