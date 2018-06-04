News
East Ridge Police working to identify four male suspects
East Ridge Police are asking for help identifying four male suspects.
According to police, the men went car to car in every driveway in an area of East Ridge on June 1.
They also had a stolen vehicle, which contained items that belonged to two young children. There were car seats in the stolen vehicle as well.
If you have any information that can help identify these individuals, please call East Ridge Police at 423-867-3720.