Good Monday. Today will be great! We will be warm with a high of 87, but the humidity will be MUCH lower than it has been, and skies will be sunny with no pop up storms this afternoon. This will be a great day to get caught up on the lawn work, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Tuesday will be another comfortable day with only a few clouds, humidity remaining low, and temps ranging from an awesome 61 in the morning to 86 in the afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday the heat and humidity will be returning and the temps will be climbing. Highs will be in the low 90s all three days.

The weekend will start with more mugginess and a slight chance for a late shower on Saturday. The high will reach 91. Sunday the rain chance increases to 60% through the day with the high climbing into the upper 80s.

David Karnes

