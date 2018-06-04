News
2018 Riverbend road closings
With the 2018 edition of Riverbend set to begin Friday, a few roads around the downtown riverfront area will? be closed.
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 12:32 pm EDT
Riverbend Setup - The following roads will be closed around the Riverbend Festival beginning on Sunday, June 3rd until Monday, June 18th:
- Riverfront Parkway, from Aquarium Way to Molly Lane
- The southbound off-ramp from Veterans Bridge
- Power Alley from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway
- Chestnut Street from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway
