One of two brothers charged in an East Tennessee murder is on the run.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, two brothers from Grainger County have been charged with the stabbing death of Joshua L. Beasley.

The TBI said they developed information during their investigation that showed 37-year-old Travis L. Peters and his brother Daniel C. Peters, 35, were responsible for the crime.

Travis L. Peters was arrested Saturday on one count of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $2 million bond.

A warrant was obtained to also charged Daniel C. Peters with first-degree murder. He remains on the run.