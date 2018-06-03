News
City proposes $4 million light system for Walnut Street Bridge
City staff doesn't believe that will be a problem for a project that will "enhance" the iconic bridge and define it as an "identity-maker."
Having fallen into disrepair decades ago, the Walnut Street Bridge was renovated and given a new lease on life by Chattanooga citizens, becoming an iconic historic structure for residents and tourists
Such an attraction isn't cheap, though. The bridge will receive a $14 million rehabilitation over the next five years, and officials are proposing a $4.05 million light system on top of that in this year's capital budget — a $2 million increase from the city's original cost prediction in March.
