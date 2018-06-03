DENVER - An off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a man at a downtown Denver nightclub early Saturday morning after he did a dance routine that involved a backflip, the Denver Police Department said.

Video of the incident, which happened at Mile High Spirits in LoDo around 1 a.m., shows the gun falling from the unnamed agent's waistband holster when he does a backflip into a handstand while dancing.

The agent goes to pick the gun up, when he hits the trigger and fires one round.

A man was hit in the lower leg by the bullet, according to Denver Police. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.