Police say it all started about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers from the South Precinct were dispatched to the area of the Lakeview District on a call about two individuals with guns. The two individuals were stopped by officers and it was discovered that they were in possession of a BB gun and paintball gun. The 15-year old’s mother refused to come to take custody of him, so he was placed into protective custody and taken to the juvenile detention facility in the 200 block of 2nd Court North. The teen was still outside the facility when he escaped custody around 6:30 a.m.