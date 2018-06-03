UPDATE: Teen steals city bus, leads Alabama police on chase
A teen who escaped police custody outside a Birmingham juvenile detention facility stole a Birmingham Max bus and led police on a chase Sunday morning was back in custody Sunday afternoon.
Police say the teen's mother cooperated to help turn him over to authorities in the Tom Brown Housing Community. No word on what charges he may face.
Police say the teen intentionally rammed into two police cars during the chase in the North Avondale area.
Police put out spike strips to help stop the small bus. Eventually, the teen drove over the spikes and later bailed out of the bus on 44th Street and 9th Avenue North in the Tom Brown housing development.
Police say it all started about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers from the South Precinct were dispatched to the area of the Lakeview District on a call about two individuals with guns. The two individuals were stopped by officers and it was discovered that they were in possession of a BB gun and paintball gun. The 15-year old’s mother refused to come to take custody of him, so he was placed into protective custody and taken to the juvenile detention facility in the 200 block of 2nd Court North. The teen was still outside the facility when he escaped custody around 6:30 a.m.
