UPDATE: Shots fired near a downtown San Diego parking garage interrupted a marathon with thousands of runners and spectators Sunday afternoon.

A woman with an airsoft gun was taken into custody nearly an hour after the first reports of shots and a San Diego police officer was hospitalized with what has been described as a self-inflicted wound.

The first report of multiple shots fired came in at approximately 11:20 a.m. PST from the City Hall Parkade at A and 1st, approximately two blocks from the finish line of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.

Tens of thousands of runners were participating in the marathon that runs from State Route 163 along B Street and ends at Union Street.

At 11:45 a.m., the marathon course was shut down and close to 5,000 athletes were moved to a designated "safe zone," according to race officials.

Officers confronted a woman holding a weapon inside the parking garage.

"She pointed a gun at one of the officers," said Chief of Police David Nisleit.

One officer fired two rounds, missing the woman. She then continued to move up inside the parking garage.

"There are some reports that she was firing down towards the runners. That’s obviously something that we’re going to have to look at and that will obviously be part if this investigation moving forward, but as you can imagine, this is an evolving case. We’re just starting to get into the investigation,” Nisleit said.

The police chief said they will interview officers and review body-worn cameras to piece together what happened.

The female suspect, described as in her 50s, threw the weapon down near A Street and 2nd Avenue. Nisleit said the woman was taken into custody without incident.

As of 12 p.m., the marathon had resumed with police declaring the scene safe. No athletes were injured.

Nisleit said there were officers already staged along the marathon route providing traffic control and security when the initial call of reports was received.

A responding officer fired his own weapon, striking himself in the lower leg, the police chief said.

One NBC 7 news crew is at UC San Diego Medical Center where a San Diego police patrol car was surrounded by crime scene tape.

The injured officer was expected to make a full recovery, Nisleit said.