UPDATE: One-year-old Madalynn Pearson from Kingsport has been found.

28-year-old Brooke Hayes is now in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing one-year-old girl.

The child, Madalynn Pearson, is believed to be with 28-year-old Brooke Hayes. Hayes now faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Pearson is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Hayes is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 145 pounds.

Madalynn was last seen at a Walmart in Kingsport with Hayes around 3:00 am Sunday.

They are traveling in an Oldsmobile Aurora with TN tag #BKB127.