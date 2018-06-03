TBI: East TN one-year-old found
UPDATE: One-year-old Madalynn Pearson from Kingsport has been found.
28-year-old Brooke Hayes is now in custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing one-year-old girl.
The child, Madalynn Pearson, is believed to be with 28-year-old Brooke Hayes. Hayes now faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping.
Pearson is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Hayes is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 145 pounds.
Madalynn was last seen at a Walmart in Kingsport with Hayes around 3:00 am Sunday.
They are traveling in an Oldsmobile Aurora with TN tag #BKB127.
If you have any information that can help the TBI find Pearson and Hayes, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.