UPDATE: TWRA has confirmed the identities of the one person who died and other two people who were on the boat that capsized near Fort Loudoun Dam.

TWRA says 23-year-old A.J. Re' of Denver, North Carolina was the one person who died after officials say the boat capsized.

TWRA says the person driving the boat was Donald McCorkle, 49, of Lincolnton, North Carolina and another passenger on the boat was Clint McCorkle, 22, also from Lincolnton.

TWRA did not specify which person is in the hospital at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: One man has died and two others are recovering after they went overboard in the Tennessee River Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the three men from North Carolina were in a 22-foot fishing boat that overturned after it was pulled into water that was being discharged from the dam.

The TWRA said witnesses told them the men looked as though they were trying to reach an area towards the middle of Ft. Loudoun Dam where only one floodgate out of 11 was not spilling water.

"As the boat got too close, it was pulled into the falling water and forced under sending all three occupants overboard," a TWRA spokesperson explained. "Several nearby fishermen saw the incident and were able to retrieve all three men into their boats."

TWRA believes the men were wearing personal floatation devices, but some were torn off due to the force of the water.

"Due to recent heavy rainfall, many of Tennessee’s waterways are very treacherous with high volumes of flowing water," a TWRA spokesperson added. "Please exercise extreme caution when boating in moving water, especially where water is being discharged from floodgates and spillways."