UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol has identified the person who was involved in a crash in Walker County Sunday morning.

According to GSP, Robert Chapman was driving a Nissan Altima west on Johnson Road when he traveled into the eastbound and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

He then crossed Mission Ridge Road and entered the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store lot.

The vehicle continued going west through the lot and traveled beside the store before striking a concrete pad. The Altima then traveled into a wood line where it struck a large tree and came to a rest.

Chapman was pronounced deceased at the scene. GSP said Chapman was found inside his vehicle and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

PREVIOUS STORY: An investigation is underway in Walker County where a person involved in a single-car crash has died.

According to dispatch, it is not yet known if the person died as a result of the crash or if there was another factor involved.

Georgia State Patrol and the Walker County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash, which happened at Mission Ridge Road and Johnson Road.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 9:00 am Sunday, dispatch explained.

GSP said a person in a Nissan Altima struck a tree.

The roadway is not blocked at this time.