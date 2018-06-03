A Cobb County teacher has been booked on charges of sexual assault after an earlier incident according to county officials.

Spencer Wayne Herron of Acworth, Georgia was arrested, Friday, on three felony counts of sexual assault by an educator.

According to Cobb County police, investigators interviewed the female victim who was able to provide details of the activity between her and the teacher that spanned three years.

She told investigators that the acts began as groping in 2016 and progressed to sexual activity in the years that followed. She said that all of this happened while on school property. Police said evidence at the teacher's home corroborated the student's claims. Police said the victim was a juvenile when the first act of sexual contact happened.