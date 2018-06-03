UPDATE: The 33-year-old woman pulled from a house fire on Windsor Street Sunday morning remains in critical condition, a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

CFD said the fire investigator determined the blaze started in the kitchen, and the cause appears to be accidental.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people are recovering at Vanderbilt Hospital from burns after an early morning house fire Sunday.

It happened on Windsor Street just before 5:00 am.

"I came outside looking for my cat,” recalled neighbor Shuntel Rogers. “I saw smoke, and I saw the man running out. I immediately responded 911."

Rogers is a nurse, and while she stands on her porch looking across the street, she remembers what she saw.

"I was like 'oh my god!' It was grey, black smoke," Rogers explained.

Her neighbor’s home was filled with smoke. Rogers saw a man run out from inside the home and called 911.

"He was like, 'my wife is in there!' and we were like 'who?' Is somebody actually in there?'" Rogers said.

Police arrived at the scene before the fire department. Officers went into the home looking for the woman, but the smoke forced them out.

By then firefighters had arrived to help.

"This technology was essential in helping us locate this victim this morning," Assistant Fire Marshall Chuck Hartung said while holding a thermal imaging device.

They used the technology to find the woman inside the home.

She was found unconscious, just feet away from a door. Firefighters pulled her out, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters said the home did have working smoke detectors.

They have not said what caused the fire.



PREVIOUS STORY: For the second time in less than 24 hours, a woman has been pulled from a house fire.

Shortly before 5:00 Sunday morning, Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire with entrapment at 2117 Windsor Street.

Several Chattanooga police officers were first on the scene.

One resident was already outside, but he told the police officers that a woman was still inside.

The officers went in through the front door and searched a bedroom, but found no one. The smoke forced the officers to exit the building.

Captain David Brooks said they entered the smoke-filled house through the front door to conduct a search for the woman.

Using a thermal imaging camera, Firefighter George Johnson found an unconscious woman on the floor.

Firefighter Johnson was assisted by several others in carrying the woman out of the house.

The firefighters immediately began administering CPR on the woman and then handed her off to paramedics with Hamilton County EMS, who then rushed her to the hospital.

The woman was expected to be transported later this morning to the burn unit at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.