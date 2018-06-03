Hall and Millsaps Win the Home Builders of Greater Chattanooga 3rd Annual Bass Tournament
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Danny Hall and David Millsaps caught a 3 bass limit weighing 17.92 pounds topping out the field of 126 anglers to win first place and $2,500.00 in the Greater Chattanooga Area Home Builders 3rd annual Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday June 2nd, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.
Second was the team of Taylor Ashley and Sandon Wilson with a 3 bass limit weighing 17.57 pounds good for $750.
Jamie Kilgore and Gary Davenport were third with 3 bass that weighed 16.47 good for $300.
Big bass of this event went to Jett Loach a huge 10 .40 largemouth good for $250 dollars.
Richard Beeland tournament director said” special thanks to all the sponsors and those who helped make this event possible”
All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fishermen for taking such good care of their catches .