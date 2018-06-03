CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Danny Hall and David Millsaps caught a 3 bass limit weighing 17.92 pounds topping out the field of 126 anglers to win first place and $2,500.00 in the Greater Chattanooga Area Home Builders 3rd annual Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday June 2nd, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Second was the team of Taylor Ashley and Sandon Wilson with a 3 bass limit weighing 17.57 pounds good for $750.

Jamie Kilgore and Gary Davenport were third with 3 bass that weighed 16.47 good for $300.

Big bass of this event went to Jett Loach a huge 10 .40 largemouth good for $250 dollars.

Richard Beeland tournament director said” special thanks to all the sponsors and those who helped make this event possible”