ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's police chief says the department's archive of dashboard camera video was wiped out in a March cyberattack.

Chief Erika Shields tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV the loss might compromise a drunken driving case, but she's not greatly worried.

She says police body camera and other video is still available, and she remains sure that files for criminal investigations still remain.

But a Georgia State University law professor and a former Atlanta police investigator say the lost video concerns them.

Professor Jessica Gabel Cino says that these days, dashcam video can make or break cases.

Ken Allen is an Atlanta police union official and a retired police investigator. He says video evidence is especially important if an officer's involved in a collision or accused of using excessive force.