News
Walker Co. firefighters battling blaze on Cleveland Road
According to dispatch, the fire broke out just before 4:00 pm at a structure on Cleveland Road.
Saturday, June 2nd 2018, 6:15 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 2nd 2018, 6:15 pm EDT
Firefighters in Walker County responded to a structure fire in Rossville Saturday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the fire broke out just before 4:00 pm at a structure on Cleveland Road.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way. We will keep you updated as we learn more.