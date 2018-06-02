News
CPD officers rescue woman from burning home
The fire happened just before 4:00 pm on Hardy Street Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, June 2nd 2018, 6:10 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 2nd 2018, 6:10 pm EDT
Chattanooga Police officers rescued an elderly woman from a burning home this afternoon.
According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, three officers were meeting when a someone passing by said a nearby home was on fire.
The officers opened the front door and quickly rescued a 79-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
It's unclear what started the fire. Damages are estimated at $21,000.
The American Red Cross will be helping the woman and her family while the home is being repaired.