Chattanooga Police officers rescued an elderly woman from a burning home this afternoon.

The fire happened just before 4:00 pm on Hardy Street Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, three officers were meeting when a someone passing by said a nearby home was on fire.

The officers opened the front door and quickly rescued a 79-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It's unclear what started the fire. Damages are estimated at $21,000.