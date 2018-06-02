According to a spokesperson for the City of Chattanooga, the idea for the new playground came from members of the Murray Hills Neighborhood Association.

"I’d like to thank the Murray Hills neighborhood for coming out today to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the newest playground addition in the City," Smith said. "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the neighborhood and I’m proud to have been able to play a part in bringing it to completion. Our park in Murray Hills is a hidden gem and today we continued to show why this is an incredible place to live, work and PLAY!"