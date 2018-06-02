Frightening numbers released from a new study show overdose deaths aren't slowing down.

A study just released in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows throughout the country deaths spiked 292 percent in a 15-year period from 2001 to 2016.

That's going from 1 out of every 255 deaths being linked to opioids in 2001, to 1 out of every 65 deaths in 2016.

That figure comes from analyzing death certificates.

Data shows the groups hit the hardest with opioid-related deaths in that time frame were men, and all people ages 25-34.

In that age group alone, 20 percent of deaths were opioid-related.

"We're riskier a little bit when we're younger, but it's also the age group where injuries will happen," said Hilde Phipps, Senior Director of Adult Addiction Services at the Helen Ross McNabb Center. "Someone will have a car accident or they'll have a minor surgery and be in need of a prescription."

Phipps said addiction isn't often a choice, and she isn't shocked by the newest data.

"Statistics tell us that only about 10 percent of the people in Tennessee who need substance use disorder treatment get it," said Phipps. "So that means 90 percent of the people who need help are still out there somewhere."