The Tri-Community Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 4900 block of Pattentown Road in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 12:15 pm and is now out.

A Collegedale Police officer on scene told Channel 3 the structure was an empty trailer.

When firefighters arrived, they found 25 percent of the residence on fire. The blaze was under control shortly after.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating the fire.

No one was injured.

Dispatch said Pattentown Road is closed at this time.