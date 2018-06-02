"Movies in the Park" returns Saturday evening in Cleveland.

The event, hosted by the Community Foundation of Cleveland and Bradley County, will take place at Greenway Park for four successive Saturdays beginning June 2.

The fun begins at 7:00 pm, and the movies will start around 9:00 pm.

This summer, the movies shown will be:

June 2 - "The Secret Life of Pets"

June 9 - "Peter Rabbit"

June 16 - "Home Alone"

June 23 - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Make sure to bring your chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Concessions will also be sold at the event.