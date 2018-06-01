News
One man shot, one man detained in Hixson Pike shooting
Friday, June 1st 2018, 9:18 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 2nd 2018, 4:25 am EDT
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of Hixson Pike on Friday evening.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. when the deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be shot.
The shooting victim whose name has not been released was transported to a local hospital. According to Hamilton County EMS (HCEMS) the victim's gunshot wound appears to be non-life threatening.
One suspect has been detained by deputies for questioning in connection with the incident.
The incident appears to be a domestic situation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WRCB for updates to this story.