Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of Hixson Pike on Friday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. when the deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be shot.

The shooting victim whose name has not been released was transported to a local hospital. According to Hamilton County EMS (HCEMS) the victim's gunshot wound appears to be non-life threatening.

One suspect has been detained by deputies for questioning in connection with the incident.

The incident appears to be a domestic situation.