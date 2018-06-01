UPDATE: One person has been charged following a shooting Friday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, James Jack Jones, 71, shot a man in the 7500 block of Hixson Pike.

Deputies found the male victim when they arrived. He was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The affidavit explains that Jones went to the home and asked to speak with an individual. The victim told Jones that the person was unavailable.

Jones then sat at a table outside the residence and began talking. He pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim who tried to push Jones' arm away to deflect the direction of the gun.

The victim then became scared for his life and fled. Jones shot him while he ran.

The victim flagged down a motorist and asked them to call police.

Jones was located and detained at the scene. He refused to speak with detectives.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Jones was arrested and faces two charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Felon in possession of a firearm

Channel 3 will pass more information along as we learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of Hixson Pike on Friday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. when the deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be shot.

The shooting victim whose name has not been released was transported to a local hospital. According to Hamilton County EMS (HCEMS) the victim's gunshot wound appears to be non-life threatening.

One suspect has been detained by deputies for questioning in connection with the incident.

The incident appears to be a domestic situation.