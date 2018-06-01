Chattanooga police are looking for two men who escaped from Moccasin Bend on Thursday evening.

It happened around 4:50 p.m.

Police say both 27-year-old Timothy Florence and 38-year-old William Foster were last seen wearing gray sweatpants and white shirts.

Florence was in custody at Knox County Jail on theft charges before he was taken to Moccasin Bend. Foster was in custody in Bradley County on charges of Criminal Impersonation and Resisting Arrest.

Both men now have warrants through Hamilton County due to their departures from the hospital.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.