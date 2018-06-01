An audit of the take-home vehicle policy for the City of Chattanooga shows there is very little enforcement of the IRS-mandated laws and regulations by department heads or the city's fleet manager.

The key finding from the audit explains that "Improvements are needed to the take home vehicle policy."

"A City employee may be eligible for a take-home vehicle if the employee is: (1) subject to frequent after-hours callback; (2) such call back arrangements are to locations other than the employee’s normal duty station; (3) a special vehicle, tools, parts, or equipment are required to perform after-hours assignments, and (4) an unacceptable delay in the response would result from the employee’s return to the normal duty station to retrieve the needed equipment. The policy states take-home vehicles may not be used for commuting travel outside of Hamilton County."

The audit also explains that Human Resources and the City Attorney’s Office are currently working to revise the take-home vehicle policy section of the Employee Information Guide, or EIG.

The city provides 395 take-home vehicles for police officers, fire department, public works, city court air pollution control board and transportation.

Police 340 Fire 30 Public Works 21 City Court 2 Air Pollution Control Board 1 Transportation 1

Other points from the audit include: