Market St. Bridge inspection Sunday
It's that time again!
Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close and inspect the Market Street Bridge in their quarterly testing and maintenance procedure.
The bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8:00am EDT to no later than 2:00pm EDT Sunday, June 3, 2018.
Drivers use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes.
The inspection is dependent upon weather. If inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled for a later date.