TWRA Issues 2018 Memorial Holiday Weekend Boating Report
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend...
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.
It marks the fourth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend. There have been five boating-related fatalities so far in 2018, three of which have involved paddlecrafts.
During the period from May 25-28, there were three injury incidents and a pair of property damage incidents. TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 10 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. The number of BUI arrests was a decrease from 17 arrests made in 2017 and 21 arrests made in 2016.
Several areas of the state reported rain which slowed activity on the water for much of the weekend.