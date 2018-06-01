NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It marks the fourth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend. There have been five boating-related fatalities so far in 2018, three of which have involved paddlecrafts.

During the period from May 25-28, there were three injury incidents and a pair of property damage incidents. TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 10 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. The number of BUI arrests was a decrease from 17 arrests made in 2017 and 21 arrests made in 2016.