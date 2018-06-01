Whitwell police are without a leader Friday after the Chief of Police Kenneth Seagraves walked off the job.

Channel 3 spoke with Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette, who said he was working to help cover the town's police presence with one of his deputies.

Whitwell City Manager Todd Mistrot asked Burnette for the assistance as the details are being worked out.

The city has 3 full-time police officers and one part-time officer to cover the city.

When Channel 3 spoke with Mistrot, he explained that this was a "personnel matter" and declined to elaborate further.

It's not yet clear what the city's next steps may be, but a meeting has been scheduled for 3:00pm CDT Saturday.